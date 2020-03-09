Miami Open 'moving forward' despite coronavirus fears

The status of the two-week tournament featuring players from over 40 countries comes a day after the prestigious Indian Wells event was called off at the last minute because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Southern California.

"The 2020 Miami Open is moving forward as scheduled, March 23-April 5," organisers said in a statement.

"Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organisations in the lead-up to the tournament."

Organisers also said they will work closely with the governing ATP and WTA on recommended best practices and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a safe environment for fans, players and staff.

Last year's Miami Open attracted nearly 400,000 spectators.

Roger Federer, currently sidelined after knee surgery in February, won the men's Miami Open title for a fourth time last year while Australia's Ashleigh Barty, now the world number one, triumphed in the women's event.