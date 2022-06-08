Lily Miyazaki credited the support of the home crowd as she claimed her first tour level win after a stunning victory over world number 92 Magdalena French at the Nottingham Open. Miyazaki, who benefits from the LTA's NTC Access programme for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA's tournament bonus scheme, beat her Polish opponent 6-4 1-6 6-1. The win was another career highlight for the 26-year-old, who played in her first Grand Slam qualifying in Australia earlier this year, and she paid tribute to the home crowd for spurring her on to victory late in the match. "It was really great to have the crowd's support,"said Miyazaki, who went into the game as the world number 234. "I think it definitely helped me in the third set to get my energy levels back. "In the second set I did feel a little dip in energy but I managed to get it back in the third set. "It was a tough match today but I'm really happy." The Surrey star raced into a one set lead before being pegged back by French but found another gear to win the decisive third 6-1 and give Miyazaki more chance to play on grass, something she's enjoying so far. "I'm really enjoying my time here [in Nottingham],"she added. "The grass courts are really nice, really well maintained, I feel really comfortable and it suits my game. "I just want to take it one game at a time, I'm really enjoying my time in this grass court season because it's my first proper season. "I'm just enjoying every match that I get." The victory will see Miyazaki move up the world rankings, and the 26-year-old has eyes on moving even further up as she heads into the summer, with Wimbledon qualifying just round the corner. "I feel like I have that top 100 level but all these girls are good,"said Miyazaki. "For me it's about consistency and to produce good tennis week in, week out. That's something I'm working towards and I hope I can get to that level. "It would be amazing if I could play in the main draw at Wimbledon but if not I'm already in the qualifying draw and I'm happy to qualify." For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.

Ad

Tennis Raducanu hoping to make Wimbledon after injury 33 MINUTES AGO

Tennis 'Raducanu needs time to mature' - Judy Murray says teenager must be patient with body AN HOUR AGO