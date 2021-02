Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'Maybe she had too much gin or tequila' - Rafael Nadal on spectator insults

Rafael Nadal had two opponents during his Australian Open second round match: tennis player Michael Mmoh and an abusive spectator. The Spaniard laughed off the abuse as the woman was ejected from the stands on Rod Laver Arena to the delight of her fellow fans. Nadal progressed to the third round with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over Mmoh.

