Tennis

Monte Carlo 2021 news - 'It feels like playing at home' - Novak Djokovic on playing in Monaco

World number one Novak Djokovic said that he felt good after beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets in Monte Carlo. It was Djokovic's first match since the Australian Open, which he won. Djokovic will face Britain's Dan Evans in the next round after the Englishman continued his surprisingly good run on clay.

00:00:31, 3 hours ago