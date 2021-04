Tennis

Monte Carlo Masters tennis - 'Well done' - Rafael Nadal reacts to Dan Evans stunning Novak Djokovic

Rafa Nadal was left unimpressed by top seed Novak Djokovic's surprising defeat to world number 33 Daniel Evans in the round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday. "In our sport any given week there is only on winner, all the other players in the draw lose. And this is tennis. Today it was his turn," Nadal said.

00:00:28, an hour ago