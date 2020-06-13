Tennis

Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE, June 13 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic's winning start to his charity tournament on Saturday was spoiled by news that the event's third leg, scheduled to take place in Montenegro, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The four-leg tour started at Djokovic's tennis complex in Serbia's capital earlier on Saturday, with the 33-year old from Belgrade winning his opening singles match against compatriot Viktor Troicki.

Tennis

Djokovic, Thiem and Zverev win opening Adria Tour singles

3 HOURS AGO

But soon after the match finished, Djokovic's younger brother Djordje, the event's director, released a statement to the media saying the Montenegro leg was scrapped as Serbia is still among the countries whose citizens are banned from entering the Adriatic republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been trying to organise this particular leg for weeks but the challenges proved to be insurmountable," it said.

"We are unable to travel to Montenegro. We hoped that would change but it still hasn't and this leg of the journey is off."

The second leg will be held in Croatia's coastal resort of Zadar on June 20-21, while the final leg is due in Bosnia's city of Banja Luka on July 3 and 4.

With 12,175 confirmed cases and 252 deaths related to the coronavirus, Serbia has eased many of its lockdown measures including a ban on public gatherings, enabling some 4,000 fans to throng Djokovic's tennis complex by the Danube river.

The Belgrade leg has rallied some other big names on the men's ATP Tour such as world number three Dominic Thiem, seventh-ranked Alexander Zverev and number 19 Grigor Dimitrov.

Croatia's Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner, and Borna Coric will join Djokovic in the Zadar leg. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

2 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Djokovic, Thiem and Zverev win opening Adria Tour singles

3 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Djokovic returns in style at Adria Tour

5 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown postponed due to bad weather

8 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

00:01:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Best I've ever played' - Thiem believed he could beat Nadal in Roland-Garros final

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Dimitrov wins point with cheeky tweener against Lajovic

00:00:35
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

11/06/2020 AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleDjokovic, Thiem and Zverev win opening Adria Tour singles
Next articleLeganes problems deepen with home defeat to Valladolid