Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the WTA Monterrey tournament next week as a result of the injury that caused her to retire in Mexico this week.

"I just wanted to say that I'm very sorry that I won't be able to play for you in Monterrey," she said on the event's official website."I was looking forward to playing and staying longer in Mexico

"I was having an amazing time, but I got hurt in my last match and that means I can't play."

She is next due to take part in the BNP Paribas Open that takes place from March 9 at Indian Wells. The 19-year-old will get a bye to the second round if she is fit to play.

Raducanu made her name in 2021 when she reached the main draw at Wimbledon before retiring in the fourth round with breathing difficulties.

She then followed that up with an astonishing victory in the US Open, but has since struggled to recreate her best form.

