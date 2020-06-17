Tennis

Mouratoglou on Coco Gauff and Serena Williams's Black Lives Matter stands: 'I'm so proud of them!'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Cori Gauff and Serena Williams

Image credit: Getty Images

ByDan Quarrell
an hour ago | Updated 24 minutes ago
@Dan_Eurosport

Patrick Mouratoglou has expressed his pride in Coco Gauff and Serena Williams for the way they have taken a stand in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mouratoglou, speaking to Eurosport's Mats Wilander and Australian star Alexei Popyrin as part of the Tennis Legends vodcast, spoke of his overwhelming sense of pride at how the pair - who he has coached and worked with for many years - had used their profiles to help affect positive change.

Both players have been active advocates of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the 16-year-old Gauff gave a moving, powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in Delray Beach, south Florida earlier this month.

US Open

Serena Williams certain to play US Open - Mouratoglou

15/06/2020 AT 11:15

Mouratoglou said he was proud to be associated with the two American women and what they have been doing in urging change and speaking out about racial injustice.

"Serena especially, coming from a tough neighbourhood, the whole Williams family, she had to go through a lot of difficulties, much more than someone who is wealthy and white," Mouratoglou said on the vodcast.

"I am proud of Coco, because she is 16 and the way she has been able to support this cause at only 16 years old. I don’t know whether you saw that speech that she made.

She is from another planet, really! I have never seen somebody like this. I am so proud of them!
Play Icon
WATCH

Watch Coco Gauff's speech about George's Floyd death

00:02:19

"I think it is a problem that has existed forever, racism. Of course, things have gotten better hopefully, because that was completely inhuman. But we are in 2020 and to be still where we are, I think it is a bit depressing," he continued.

"In some countries of course, it is worse than others, but racism is still happening in every country. At the moment there is a movement, and I feel that it is our responsibility to support it as much as we can.

"Because we can make a difference. We have fans, we as personalities or we throughout organisations, we have exposure, and I think that all the people that want to stand against racism have a responsibility - and if we don’t do anything, in a way we’re also saying something. We are saying we don’t care, or we don’t want to be involved.

I don’t think it is a good thing not to be involved, because it is about humans; it is about who we are all of us and it is easy to stay back and not to be involved when you are not personally touched, but you also have to think about others that are not in the same situation as us and have to suffer from it.

"I was having lunch with the father of Coco Gauff in Delray Beach, where they come from, and he was telling me, 'you see this street here? When I was a kid, I wasn’t allowed to cross that street because I was black and that was the line'.

Patrick Mouratoglou and Corey Gauff applaud Cori Gauff

Image credit: Getty Images

"This was in Florida, some 30 years ago. We have to realise that, and it is easy to forget and not to look at it, but I think we should."

Tennis

Mouratoglou: I had to reject 'risky' Serena rules for Ultimate Tennis Showdown

11/06/2020 AT 19:54
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Related Topics
TennisSerena Williams
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

French Open pushed back one week, includes qualifying draw

AN HOUR AGO
Tennis

SEVEN-TIMES CHAMPION SERENA WILLIAMS SAYS SHE 'CANNOT WAIT' TO COMPETE IN AUG. 31-SEPT. 13 U.S. OPEN

2 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Halep says does not currently plan to play U.S. Open

3 HOURS AGO
Tennis

TENNIS-WOMEN'S NO. 2 HALEP SAYS AS OF TODAY DO NOT CURRENTLY PLAN TO PLAY IN NEW YORK CITY GIVEN U.S

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

00:00:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Bizarre scenes as Lopez explains to umpire he's won at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

00:00:55
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Brown and Berrettini wear Black Lives Matter shirts at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:00:39
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Formula 1

Mercedes extends Bottas deal for 2018

13/09/2017 AT 11:41
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Formula 1

Williams trying major car changes at test

01/08/2017 AT 09:24
Premier League

Manchester United 2017-18 fixtures: Red Devils open at home to West Ham

14/06/2017 AT 07:20
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleSEVEN-TIMES CHAMPION SERENA WILLIAMS SAYS SHE 'CANNOT WAIT' TO COMPETE IN AUG. 31-SEPT. 13 U.S. OPEN
Next articleFrench Open pushed back one week, includes qualifying draw