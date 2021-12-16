Andy Murray says he assumes Novak Djokovic has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and is hoping to see him at the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s participation at the first Grand Slam of 2022 has been under question as he has refused to reveal whether he has been vaccinated. He has previously suggested he thinks it shouldn't be mandatory, but all players attending Melbourne Park must be fully vaccinated.

Djokovic is on the entry list for the tournament and is also scheduled to play for Serbia in the ATP Cup in Sydney at the start of January.

“The latest I saw was that he was on the entry list, and I assume he’s playing and has been vaccinated.

"But we were told they were the rules – if you want to play, you have to be vaccinated – so I’m assuming that’s what’s happened."

If Djokovic does compete at the Australian Open he will be looking to win the tournament for a ninth time and move ahead of Nadal and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam standings with 21.

"Ultimately, you want all of the best players to be playing in the biggest events," added Murray.

"It’s what makes the events more interesting and he’s also going to try to win and break the record, winning a 21st Slam.

"His record there is phenomenal, so hopefully he’ll be there."

Murray looked in impressive form as he beat fellow Brit Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Murray will next face Nadal for the first time since 2016.

"I didn't know if I was going to get the opportunity to play matches like that again," said Murray. "Rafa is someone I have had great battles with in some of the biggest tournaments in the world.

"It'll be great to get the opportunity to play against him again, and hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of old guys.”

