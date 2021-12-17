Andy Murray produced an excellent performance to end Rafael Nadal's defence of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown.

The old rivals entertained the crowd with some superb exchanges in their 25th career meeting, a first between the pair for more than five years.

Murray clung on at times against some typically forthright Nadal stroke-play and took two opportunities, which were all that were required to secure a victory in straight sets, 6-3 7-5.

Though Nadal was returning from a long injury lay-off, it was a performance to encourage Murray ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on 17 January, 2022.

The Scot appears to be moving particularly well and will face Andrey Rublev in the final in Abu Dhabi.

"It is great being able to play at this level again after a very long time," Murray said after advancing to the final. "Me and Rafa have played so many matches over the years but both of us have gone through so many injury troubles and issues. It is great to have the opportunity to be on court with him again.

"It's another chance to play against a top player. He hits a huge ball from the back of the court so will certainly test my movement out."

Nadal began tidily, holding his first two games to love in a quicker-than-expected start in his first match since withdrawing from the remainder of the competitive 2021 season in August.

But Murray soon drew first blood, his Spanish opponent winning a thrilling point at 0-30 but then unable to prevent Murray taking his first chance at a break and moving a 4-2 lead.

Murray held serve, before completing the job in his next service game to impressively claim the first set 6-3.

An energetic encounter continued after the pair returned to court, the veterans trading a succession of fine shots in a number of lengthy rallies, with Murray favouring a more defensive game and Nadal unable to quite find consistency with his aggressive ground-strokes.

The second set progressed on serve to 5-5 and appeared destined for a tie-break as each player warded off deficits early in games on serve.

However yet more errors from Nadal allowed Murray to nudge into a 15-40 lead.

Nadal saved the first of two break points but an outstanding half-volley from Murray and miss from his opponent allowed the 34-year-old to move within a game of the final.

And he duly secured victory on serve to ensure it was to be a disappointing return to competitive tennis for Nadal.

"It is special to be back in competition at a place I enjoy a lot," Nadal reflected afterwards. "It had been a while since we played against each other - I am happy to see Andy playing at this level after everything he went through.

"It was not a bad match for me."

Rublev had earlier secured his place in the final with a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov.

The pair traded strong serving performances in an even first set, Shapovalov surviving the only four break points of the set in an elongated fourth game.

Rublev was able to capitalise on a hot start in the tie break to nudge in front in the match.

The Canadian left-hander responded well, though, breaking early and holding thereafter to level proceedings.

The decider was again hard-fought, with neither player looking likely to break until Rublev moved to match point at 4-5.

And an untimely double fault from Shapovalov handed him victory.

Dan Evans missed out on fifth place at the exhibition event, losing the tie-break decider to Taylor Fritz.

The American secured the first set in a 7-5 tie-break before Evans levelled with a single break in the second.

That meant a tie-break to ten to settle fifth and sixth, eventually won by Fritz on eleven points.

