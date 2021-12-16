Andy Murray is looking forward to a clash of "a couple of old guys" after setting up a meeting with Rafael Nadal at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

He will now face Nadal, the defending champion at the event, for a place in the final of the exhibition event in the United Arab Emirates.

"I didn't know if I was going to get the opportunity to play matches like that again," Murray said of having the chance to face his old rival and 20-time Grand Slam winner.

"Rafa is someone I have had great battles with in some of the biggest tournaments in the world.

"It'll be great to get the opportunity to play against him again, and hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of old guys.”

Murray appeared to be moving well against Evans, who challenged his fellow former British No. 1 with a typically diverse game, with the players enduring regular elongated exchanges and a number of long, competitive games.

The Scot surged into a 5-1 advantage but had to battle to seal the first set as Evans hit back in the pair's first meeting in five and a half years.

However a fatiguing Evans began to struggle and Murray was able to seal an, in-the-end, convincing victory.

“We practise a lot together so we know each other’s games really well," Murray reflected on his win. "We always play a lot of really long rallies and games.

He’s got skills that a lot of players don’t have.

“I’ve felt good the last few months. I’d have liked my tennis to be better at time but I have been fit and healthy and able to compete a lot. I want to stay healthy the next few years and give it a good go and see what I’ve got."

The winner of Murray against Nadal will face either Andrey Rublev or Denis Shapovalov in the final of the event in Abu Dhabi.

Shapovalov beat fellow North American Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-0 to advance.

