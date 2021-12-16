Andy Murray secured a 6-3 6-2 win over Dan Evans in the first round of the Tennis World Championship.

Murray looked to be on course for an easy win with a blistering start to the first set.

The Scot is still looking for his best tennis since his hip surgery, but the second half of 2022 has seen some of his most consistent form and fitness.

He raced into a 5-1 lead and looked to have Evans on the ropes, but the Englishman - in some ways having completed his own comeback since a recreational drugs ban - held on to go down 6-3.

In the second set, Murray had an early chance of his own break to go 1-0 up and maintain his momentum.

That momentum continued as he put the pressure on Evans who could not resist the 34-year-old Scot, who cruised into a 4-1 lead before not losing a point in the sixth game to set up a potentially final game for the win.

Murray let Evans back into the match when Evans was able to hit back to 5-2, but all that did was prolong the suffering, with Murray able to serve for the win.

