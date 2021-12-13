The world's best tennis players will descend on Abu Dhabi as preparations ramp up for the 2022 Australian Open.

There will be a star-studded men's line up with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray both set to be in action.

Ad

Here is everything you need to know about the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which is live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Australian Open 'What about his desire?' - Henin not expecting Djokovic to dominate at Slams in 2022 5 HOURS AGO

What is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship?

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is a three-day exhibition event in Abu Dhabi where most players will travel from the tournament to Australia for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th.

As the tournament is an exhibition event, there are no ranking points available but it will showcase some of the world's best tennis players.

Where is the tournament taking place?

The tournament will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

'I didn't deserve to win' - Murray after missing seven match points

Who is competing in Abu Dhabi?

The top men's players who will be competing in Abu Dubai are defending champion Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov, Dominic Thiem on his long-awaited return from injury, and three-time Grand Slam champion Murray.

Murray, who won the event in 2009 and 2015, says he has many happy memories of the tournament.

“I’ve got many happy memories of Abu Dhabi and I’m looking forward to returning," he said

Where is Emma Raducanu?

US Open champion and British number one Raducanu was set to be in action against Belinda Bencic to headline an action-packed opening day, but she has had to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19

What is the schedule?

Thursday December 16

Casper Ruud v Denis Shapovalov

Dominic Thiem v Andy Murray

Belinva Bencic v TBC (Raducanu out after positive Covid-19 test)

Friday December 17

Fifth-place play-off

Andrey Rublev v Casper Ruud or Denis Shapovalov

Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem or Andy Murray

Saturday December 18

Third-place play-off

Men's final

When is the tournament?

The star-studded exhibition will run from December 16th-18th before most, if not all, of the players will fly to Australia to prepare for the 2022 season.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship live on Eurosport, the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and stream it via discovery+.

How else can I follow the tournament?

As well as watching the action on discovery+ and through the Eurosport app on any device, we will be covering every angle of the event right here on Eurosport.co.uk and our other digital platforms.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Mubadala Tennis World Championship 'Your body is not used to it' - Corretja worried about Nadal's fitness ahead of return 5 HOURS AGO