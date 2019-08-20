Muchova, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon last month, won an incredible 93% of her first serve points. She did not face a single break point in the match, wrapping up the contest in 69 minutes.

The 22-year-old Czech will now play American wildcard Kristie Ahn who beat Switzerland's Jil Teichmann earlier in the day.

Zhang, another Wimbledon quarter-finalist this year, was knocked out by Germany's Andrea Petkovic, who broke the Chinese five times in a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Petkovic, ranked 55 places below her opponent, regularly attacked Zhang's second serve with powerful returns. Even though Zhang won four games in a row in the second set, she was no match for her big-hitting opponent.

Coco Vandeweghe, another American wildcard who was sidelined with an ankle injury for 10 months until her return to the tour last month, was knocked out 6-3 6-0 by Russia's Anna Blinkova.

Fifth seed Katerina Siniakova advanced at the expense of Wang Yafan with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 win.

Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu saw off the challenge of Germany's Laura Siegemund despite dropping the opening set with a 3-6 6-0 6-4 victory. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)