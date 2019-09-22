Muchova finds her rhythm in Seoul to claim first title

World number 45 Muchova, who is enjoying the best season of her career having also reached the final in Prague, won 90% of points on her first serve and did not face a break point en route to the victory.

The 23-year-old, who stunned compatriot Karolina Pliskova in her run to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, took full advantage an error-prone performance by Linette who produced seven double faults in the 68-minute contest.

It was sweet revenge for Muchova, after Poland's Linette had won the pair's only previous meeting in the Bronx quarter-finals last month to claim her first WTA title. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)