Murray and Serena to face Chilean/German duo

Briton Murray and American Williams, who have won nine Wimbledon singles titles between them, confirmed they would play mixed together on Monday.

Williams, 37, is bidding for an eighth singles title at the All England Club while the 32-year-old Murray is concentrating on doubles as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

One thing is certain, their opponents will have never encountered anything like the attention the first-round clash will receive with the match almost certain to be played on Centre Court or Court One.

Guarachi is ranked 478th in the WTA singles rankings although she is 64th in doubles. Mies is ranked 24th in doubles.

It is Murray's first foray into mixed doubles at Wimbledon although his brother Jamie has twice won the title.

Williams has won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles but has not played mixed doubles at a major since partnering fellow American Bob Bryan at the 2012 French Open.

She won the 1998 mixed title at Wimbledon with Max Mirnyi.

Murray and Williams are not seeded for the event and will face 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo in the next round if they win. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)