Murray, who underwent career-threatening hip surgery after the Australian Open early in the year, built his match fitness back slowly through doubles action and Challenger Tour events before heading back into elite competition.

The match was befitting of the enormity of Murray's achievement as both champions pushed each other to the limit.

"Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the last couple of years and [it was] amazing to be back playing against him in a final like that," Murray said.

"I think it was a great match, Stan was playing unbelievable.

"To win another tournament...I don't think any of us expected this."

Wawrinka broke Murray's first service game and saved two break points in the first set going on to win it 6-3.

Murray lost a service game again early in the second set but brought the scores level at three-apiece and saved a break point, courtesy of a challenge, in the eighth game of the set then took advantage of his first set point to force a deciding third set.

At 4-4 in the third, the two three-time grand slam winners had already broke each other twice when Murray, playing his first final since beating Fernando Verdasco to lift the Dubai Championship in March 2017, saved two break points and won the tenth game on his first opportunity once more.