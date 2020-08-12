Murray can pose a threat at US Open, says Battle of the Brits rival Raducanu

Andy Murray can launch a viable challenge at the US Open next month according to young hotshot Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu, just 17, made it two from two in the UK Pro Series Classic Week in Weybridge after toppling Eliz Maloney 6-0 6-2 to continue her strong start as a wildcard entry.

And she arrived at St. George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club after competing at the prestigious Battle of the Brits, where she duelled it out twice with three-time Grand Slam winner Murray on the Roehampton courts.

Raducanu loved getting up close and personal with the former world No.1 and reckons his game is in strong shape heading into the behind closed doors Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

"His fight and determination just to get back out competing says a lot for itself," she said.

"No matter what, he's going to give his best and in these conditions, anything can happen as his game is really great.

"I played against Andy twice at the Battle of the Brits - it was great to see how fast the incoming ball is at that level in the men's game, so it was a great experience just trying to return his serve.

"He's great and the thing that makes him a great competitor is the big points - he knows exactly what to do, when to push and which points matter.

"He definitely zones in for the more important points, and you can feel that as it means there's pressure on you."

Raducanu is one of 24 leading players duelling it out in the widely-billed Premier League of tennis, competing alongside a star-studded array of talent including Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva in the women's draw and Arthur Fery, James Ward and Liam Broady in the men's.

The unique format was devised by Murray's coach, Jamie Delgado, with players being split into two boxes of six ahead of finals weekend on August 15th and 16th.

Raducanu, who was born in Toronto, got underway in style as she extended her imperious early record to send out a statement of intent to her 11 female rivals.

She's fresh out of that Battle of the Brits experience and as the youngest player at the National Tennis Centre says she loved both the serious, and fun, side of the heat of the battle.

"It was so much fun, and for me, as the youngest player there, it was great to be around the top players like Andy when they're chatting to you on the side of the court giving you stick!" she added.

"You had to block that out - it was such a great environment with the team, and it was really rare and just great fun.

"There was so much banter, it was a lot of fun with all the heckling on the side of the court, so the whole experience was pretty surreal."

