Murray reached the second round at the U.S. Open this month in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year, but after developing a pelvic issue at Flushing Meadows the 33-year-old had to wait for a few days at home before meeting his doctor.

The BBC reported a scan later showed Murray had tendonitis of the psoas - a muscle which runs from the lower back to the top of the leg.

"We had to get a (COVID-19) test when we got back from New York and test negative before we could leave the house," Murray was quoted as saying by the BBC on Friday.

"There was a bit of an issue with my test. It took five or six days to come back, so I was in my house and I couldn't get that checked out."

Former world number one Murray, a finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, said he had since been practising without discomfort having arrived in Paris for the year's final Grand Slam.

"Once I started practising on the clay, I actually felt pretty good. I've been playing, I think, quite well," Murray, who received a wildcard entry to the French Open, said.

"Usually, it feels like it takes quite a long time to get used to the surface again, and it didn't feel like it had been three and a bit years since I had last played on it. It was better than what I expected."

Murray will meet Stan Wawrinka in the first round at Paris. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

