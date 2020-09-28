Andy Murray slammed his performance as 'just not good enough' as the Brit was knocked out of the French Open in the first round by Stan Wawrinka.

What had been billed as an opening day classic, Murray having last played on the surface against his familiar foe in the 2017 semi-final at the same venue, turned out to be nothing of the sort as the 16th seed easily dispatched with the 33-year-old in straight sets 6-1 6-3 6-2.

Roland-Garros Thiem's 'mission' to keep Federer at number one AN HOUR AGO

The defeat came on a day of disappointment all-round for the British interests as Johanna Konta was beaten 6-3 6-3 by American teenager Coco Gauff and Dan Evans continued his torrid run in the main draw in Paris with a 1-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4 defeat to Japan's Kei Nishikori. "It was a really tough draw and even if I played well there were no guarantees I would win that match," Murray said.

"But I didn't play well. I served less than 40 per cent, that's just not good enough.

"Over in the States I was getting frustrated in my matches, I was trying to try and keep my emotions in check on the court.

"I don't know whether that affected me in any way or not, that's probably why I was quieter than usual. I was trying to be calmer on the court."

Murray had come into the contest optimistic, having beaten the Swiss 35-year-old in the European Open final in Antwerp in October.

But the Briton never got going against the 2015 champion and looked every bit a man still struggling to come back from his two major hip surgeries.

Wawrinka smashed 42 winners as it took him just one hour and 37 minutes to claim the win, and Murray accepts he will now have to spend the coming weeks analysing just how things went so badly wrong.

He added: "I need to have a long hard think about it. It's not the sort of match I would just brush aside and not think about it.

"I think that's one of the worst defeats by scoreline in my career. I need to understand why the performance was like that."

Sportsbeat 2020

Tennis Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Wilander 2 HOURS AGO