Murray to return at 'Battle of the Brits' tourney in June

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 29 (Reuters) - Andy Murray will make his return to tennis at a behind-closed-doors tournament organised by his brother Jamie from June 23-28 in London, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Friday.

Murray, 33, has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals in November due to complications with his hip. He was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the Murray brothers, the LTA announced that fellow Britons Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund would also take part in the exhibition tournament, with matches to be streamed on Amazon Prime.

"We're excited to be hosting Jamie Murray's tournament 'Schroders Battle of the Brits' at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28," the LTA said on Twitter https://twitter.com/the_LTA/status/1266266722744414209.

Earlier this month, the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

