Tennis

'My game actually suits clay' - Nick Kyrgios after first win on clay in three years at ATP Houston

After recording his first win on a clay court in three years, Australian Nick Kyrgios said his "game actually suits clay" at the US Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, Texas on Tuesday. Kyrgios last played on clay at the Italian Open in Rome in 2019, where he retired in the second round against Casper Ruud.

00:00:34, an hour ago