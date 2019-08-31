Nadal breezes into U.S. Open fourth round

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal cruised into the U.S. Open fourth round with a business-like 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Chung Hyeon on Saturday.

The three-time champion took control of the match when he broke the South Korean's serve in the first set to grab a 4-2 lead and never looked back on a sunsoaked Arthur Ashe Stadium court as he booked a last 16 clash with either John Isner or Marin Cilic.

Nadal had been on court for just over two hours prior to his third round match after defeating John Millman in straight sets on Tuesday before getting a walkover into the third round when Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew.

The second seeded Spaniard, who has been hampered by troublesome knees throughout his career, did not wear his usual tape on his legs during the match.

"Tape is not working anymore," he said with a smile during his on-court interview.

"I am happy to be playing on hardcourts and I am trying to play a little more aggressive.

"I am happy to be in the fourth round ... that's the only thing that matters to me. I can't think farther than that." (Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Pritha Sarkar)