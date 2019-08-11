Nadal crushes Medvedev to retain Montreal title

The Spanish world number two retained his crown with a 6-3 6-0 victory over the eighth-seeded Medvedev in their first-ever meeting.

The Russian had not dropped a set in the tournament but was no match for the 33-year-old who saved a break point in his first game and confidently put away Medvedev who is 10 years his junior.

Nadal broke in the fourth game to go 3-1 up and dominated the remainder of the 70-minute match.

With high and heavy forehands on a windy afternoon that pushed back the at times confused looking Medvedev, the Spaniard broke the Russian three times in the second set before wrapping up the victory, a record 35th at the Masters 1000 level. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)