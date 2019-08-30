Nadal gets walkover into U.S. Open third round

Open after Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their evening match on Thursday.

Kokkinakis, whose clash with the Spanish second seed was scheduled to close out the Thursday night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, withdrew with a right shoulder injury, tournament organisers said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Australian, who has struggled badly with injury in recent years, beat Bulgarian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in his opening match this week and was seeking his first appearance in the U.S. Open third round.

Nadal will now face the winner of Thursday's clash between fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, the 32nd seed, or South Korean Chung Hyeon. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Nick Mulvenney)