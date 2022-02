Tennis

Nadal sets rematch with Medvedev after Alcapulco QF win

Rafael Nadal opened a second straight match with a bagel set, but was made to work for an Acapulco quarter-final victory over Tommy Paul. The 6-0, 7-6(5) win sets up a rematch with Daniil Medvedev after the Spaniard's five-set Australian Open comeback earned him a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. (Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:11, an hour ago