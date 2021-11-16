Naomi Osaka says she is “in shock” over the current situation surrounding Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Shuai, 35, accused 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, a former senior Chinese official, of alleged sexual coercion in a post uploaded to Chinese microblogging website Weibo earlier this month.

The post was soon deleted along with all of the player's content on the website.

There have been concerns from the global tennis community for Shuai as she has not been seen since the post.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka wrote on Twitter: “Hey everyone, not sure if you’ve been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused. Censorship is never OK at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and OK. I’m in shock of the current situation and I’m sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai.”

Men’s world No 1 Novak Djokovic also spoke about Shuai at the ATP Finals in Turin.

“I don't have much information about it. I did hear about it a week ago. Honestly, it's shocking that she's missing, more so that it's someone that I have seen on the tour in the previous years quite a few times.

"It's not much more to say than hope that she will be found, that she's OK. It's just terrible. I can imagine just how her family feels that she's missing."

WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement: "Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

