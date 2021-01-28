Multiple Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has joined the ownership structure of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team North Carolina Courage.

Osaka has had huge success in her chosen field, being the first Asian to ascend to world number one and the first Japanese player to win a major when triumphing at the US Open in 2018.

She proved that victory was no fluke by winning the Australian Open in 2019 and the US Open for a second time in 2020.

Osaka is one of the most high-profile sports stars on the planet and is using her wealth to help bring other women forward.

“The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today and I cannot think of where my life would be without them,” Osaka said on the club’s official website.

“My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner, it’s an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes.

I also admire everything the Courage does for diversity and equality in the community, which I greatly look forward to supporting and driving forward.

Osaka was named Forbes' highest-paid female athlete in May last year when she surpassed Serena Williams, by bringing in $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the 12 month period.

The 23-year-old has used her platform to fight for racial justice and at every round of last year’s US Open she wore face masks bearing the names of Black Americans who had been killed.

