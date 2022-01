Tennis

Naomi Osaka on her anxiety ahead of the Australian Open: 'I'm going into this year a bit more optimistic'

Naomi Osaka said on Tuesday that she is "going into this year a bit more optimistic." Playing her first match in four months, Osaka beat Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open warm-up tournament. Osaka committed 57 unforced errors, including eight double faults, as she struggled with her accuracy against Cornet.

00:00:43, an hour ago