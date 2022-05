Tennis

Naomi Osaka on why NBA legend Michael Jordan is an inspiration for her despite loss at WTA Madrid

Naomi Osaka: "For me, honestly, I don't want to retire because of injury again in my career. Because you know, sometimes I think about the Michael Jordan 'Flu Game', I'm like, 'I should be like that too'. There is always caution in your mind, but for me, I want to see what happens if I push through it."

