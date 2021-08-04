Naomi Osaka has delayed her return to the WTA Tour after withdrawing from the National Bank Open in Montreal, along with Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin.
World No 2 Osaka hasn’t played a WTA event since withdrawing from the French Open in early June due to mental health concerns, although she did return to competitive action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Osaka was beaten in the third round of her home Games and organisers have confirmed she now won’t play in Montreal, which starts on August 9.
“I’m sorry to be missing out on Montreal this year,” she said. “I hope to see you all in Canada next year.”
Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka will be the defending champion at the US Open, which gets started in New York on August 30.
World No 4 Kenin will also not play in Montreal as she looks to get back to full fitness.
“While I’m making progress, my foot injury is not where I need it to be to play at the highest level,” said the American. “I feel another week of recovery and rehab is necessary.”
Kenin’s last event was Wimbledon, where she was beaten in the second round, after she also pulled out of San Jose last week.
Swiatek also cited the need for more time off as the reason behind her decision to not play in Montreal.
“The first part of the season was so intense that I need a couple of days off to rest and prepare for the next few months,” said the world No 6, who reached the second round of the women’s singles in Tokyo.
World No 3 Aryna Sabalenka will now be top seed in Montreal with Osaka out and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty not competing.
"Of course we are disappointed," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre. "But despite their withdrawals, we are still counting on exceptional players in the draw."
