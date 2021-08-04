Naomi Osaka has delayed her return to the WTA Tour after withdrawing from the National Bank Open in Montreal, along with Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin.

ATP Washington, DC 'Hate, racism and bulls**t' - Kyrgios reveals mental issue battles 18 HOURS AGO

“I’m sorry to be missing out on Montreal this year,” she said. “I hope to see you all in Canada next year.”

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka will be the defending champion at the US Open, which gets started in New York on August 30.

World No 4 Kenin will also not play in Montreal as she looks to get back to full fitness.

“While I’m making progress, my foot injury is not where I need it to be to play at the highest level,” said the American. “I feel another week of recovery and rehab is necessary.”

Kenin’s last event was Wimbledon, where she was beaten in the second round, after she also pulled out of San Jose last week.

Osaka crashes out to clinical Vondrousova

Swiatek also cited the need for more time off as the reason behind her decision to not play in Montreal.

“The first part of the season was so intense that I need a couple of days off to rest and prepare for the next few months,” said the world No 6, who reached the second round of the women’s singles in Tokyo.

World No 3 Aryna Sabalenka will now be top seed in Montreal with Osaka out and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty not competing.

"Of course we are disappointed," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre. "But despite their withdrawals, we are still counting on exceptional players in the draw."

Tokyo 2020 With Osaka and Barty out, who will win gold in wide-open women's draw? 28/07/2021 AT 00:40