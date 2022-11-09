Martina Navratilova has suggested “time is running out” for Naomi Osaka to return to a Grand Slam-winning level.

Former world No. 1 Osaka, 25, has won both the Australian Open and US Open twice.

However, since her most recent Grand Slam victory at the 2021 Australian Open, her form has largely been in a tailspin.

She has only made one final (2022 Miami Open) and earlier this year slipped out of the top 80 in the world rankings.

Osaka, now ranked No. 42 in the world, has taken several breaks from tennis after revealing at the 2021 French Open that she was battling mental health issues.

Asked about Osaka’s form at the WTA Finals, 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Navratilova is quoted as saying by Essentially Sports : “Maybe it was too much too soon.

“But, you know, that is when the gut check comes; do you really love the sport? It comes back to that.

“For six years, I did it all myself. Nowadays, so much is done for the players… because there is so much more attention, and everything is magnified.

“At the same time, people forget about it. So you are a flash in the pan.

“I think the players need to just stay in the moment, and if they love the sport, great. If they don’t, that’s okay, too. But figure it out [and] make up your mind because time is running out.”

Osaka looked to be hitting form earlier this year when she made the final of the Miami Open, where she lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

But she then suffered an Achilles injury and missed Wimbledon before losing in the first round of the US Open.

She last played at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and withdrew from her second-round match due to an abdominal issue.

“I wish I could have stepped on court, but my body won't let me,” Osaka said in a statement.

- - -

