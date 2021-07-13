Naomi Osaka has tweeted her support for the England players who were racially abused following their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed spot-kicks in the shootout and were subjected to racist abuse on social media after the game.

The two-time US Open and Australian Open winner tweeted her support for the players with a powerful photo.

Tokyo 2020 Murray in, Djokovic unsure, Williams out - who's playing tennis in Tokyo? 2 HOURS AGO

Osaka highlighted racial injustice at last year's US Open when she wore seven different masks for seven matches which had the names of seven Black people who were killed in America by either police or racists.

'I hope we can help her' - Gauff reacts to Osaka's French Open withdrawal

She wrote in Time Magazine that players should be given "privacy" and "empathy" from the press and players should be allowed to take a mental break from the media.

Former British number one Andy Murray tweeted after the England defeat to Italy: "All of those players deserve and need the support of the public after that. All seem like brilliant guys. Nothing can prepare you for that level of pressure/attention/criticism at 19/20 years old. Respect"

Tennis 'I don't wish that on anyone' - Osaka pleads for 'privacy and empathy' 08/07/2021 AT 19:31