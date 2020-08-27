Naomi Osaka will compete in her rearranged semi-final at the Southern & Western Open tennis tournament on Friday after briefly pulling out of the event.

Osaka’s withdrawal followed protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. That decision was followed up by the tournament’s decision to postpone Thursday’s play.

"As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent," said Osaka in a statement provided to the Guardian.

"However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday. They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the tournament for their support."

Osaka will now face Elise Mertens on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Basketball Association postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice.

In Osaka's initial statement, posted on Twitter, she said she had made the decision to withdraw to move the conversation forward.

"As a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," the world number 10 wrote on Wednesday night.

"I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.

"Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach."

Tennis matches at the Western & Southern Open, which is being played in New York as a tune-up to the US Open Grand Slam, were suspended on Thursday in protest against racial injustice, organisers said in a statement.

"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," organisers said in a statement.

The tournament was scheduled to hold semi-final matches in both the men's and women's draws on Thursday but they will now resume on Friday.

Eurosport stands against racial inequality and social injustice. In solidarity with the tennis community, we are pausing our tennis programming and content on all our platforms. Coverage will resume on Friday 28 August.

