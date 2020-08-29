Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open final against Victoria Azarenka set to take place on Saturday.

Osaka suffered a hamstring injury on Friday and failed to recover in time to compete.

The announcement was made on the Open's official Twitter page. The account published Osaka's statement, saying:

"I’m sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury,” Osaka said.

"I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped. This has been an emotional week and I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

As a result of Osaka's withdrawal, Azarenka has been awarded the title.

