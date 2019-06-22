Barty to face Goerges for Birmingham title and World No.1 spot

Should Barty win the final on Sunday, she will become the first Australian for 43 years ago to told top spot, currently occupied by Naomi Osaka.

Barty saw off Barbora Strycova in the semi-finals, firing off an impressive 11 aces in the 6-4, 6-4 win.

"I have to try and do what I can do and that is prepare and do as best that I can tomorrow and try and play a good tennis match and if I win, it's a bonus," said Barty.

"There are all things that come with it, but those things are certainly not what I'm worried about.

"Every time you step on the court it's a different opponent, it's a different occasion and I have to try and adapt and be as well prepared as possible for that particular person and that's all that I can control, try and do that on my half, and if I'm able to execute on the day, it's a bonus."

Though Barty is vying for her second career grass title, having won in Nottingham last year, Goerges is looking for her first ever trophy on the surface.

The German beat Petra Martic in the second semi-final, firing 34 aces and needing just an hour and 22 minutes to beat the Croat 6-4, 6-3.

"I'm definitely happy. It's a final so I can be proud of that," Goerges said after the match.

"I think I played a solid match and she has a lot of variety in her game but in the important moments I played my aggressive tennis and it paid off."

In an odd twist of fate, Barty and Goerges are playing doubles together at the tournament, and have reached the semi-finals.