Venus Williams to make Birmingham debut

The American, 38, has never played in the competition before but will join French Open champion Ashleigh Barty and world number one Naomi Osaka in the draw as the build-up to Wimbledon continues.

"I'm really excited to be playing in Birmingham for the first time. I always love playing on grass in front of British crowds and have heard wonderful things about the tournament," the seven-times Grand Slam singles champion said.

Briton Johanna will take to the grass at Birmingham following her amazing run to the French Open semi-finals.

Czech Petra Kvitova, a double Wimbledon champion, is also playing, but Spain's former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn because of a left leg injury.

The tournament runs from June 15-22, and will be shown live on Eurosport.