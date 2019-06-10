Getty Images
Venus Williams to make Birmingham debut
Five-times Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will play in the Birmingham grasscourt event later this month, which will be shown live on Eurosport, after accepting a wildcard.
The American, 38, has never played in the competition before but will join French Open champion Ashleigh Barty and world number one Naomi Osaka in the draw as the build-up to Wimbledon continues.
"I'm really excited to be playing in Birmingham for the first time. I always love playing on grass in front of British crowds and have heard wonderful things about the tournament," the seven-times Grand Slam singles champion said.
Briton Johanna will take to the grass at Birmingham following her amazing run to the French Open semi-finals.
Czech Petra Kvitova, a double Wimbledon champion, is also playing, but Spain's former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn because of a left leg injury.
The tournament runs from June 15-22, and will be shown live on Eurosport.