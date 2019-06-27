The win means Edmund faces Taylor Fritz for a spot in the final, where either Sam Querrey or Thomas Fabbiano will be waiting.

Evans, 29, replicated the fine form that led him to two grass-court titles in recent weeks – in Surbiton and Nottingham – to dominate the first set, behind three breaks of serve, against the British number one.

However, Edmund, ranked 31 in the world, rallied in the second, on the back of a dramatically improved first serve, to send the tie to a deciding set, where the 24-year-old claimed the decisive break in the 10th and final game of the set to progress to the semi-final stage.