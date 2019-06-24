The Dane, who is chasing a first title since October, won 6-3 6-4 to set up a match with Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova became the first woman to reach the third round with a 6-3 6-3 success over Margarita Gasparyan, while Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova eased past China’s Zheng Saisai 6-2 6-3 in her opening match.

Jelena Ostapenko’s upturn in form continued with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The former French Open champion’s season has been plagued with errors, particularly on serve, but she reached the quarter-finals in Birmingham last week to hint at a possible run at Wimbledon.