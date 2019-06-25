Konta avenged her defeat to the same opponent in the Morocco Open final in May, reaching the third round with a 6-4 7-6(3) victory in 97 minutes.

The world No.19 fought back from 5-3 down in the second set to force a tie-break, which saw the first five points go against serve before Konta settled to edge it.

“It was a tough match throughout, there was so little in it,” said Konta.

“I thought she played better than me for most of it. There were few opportunities out there. It was so tough to hang with her because she was playing so well.”

Konta will play Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur next.