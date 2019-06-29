Reuters
Pliskova thrashes Kerber in Eastboure final
Karolina Pliskova made a strong statement of intent ahead of WImbledon by beating reigning champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets at the Eastbourne Open final on Saturday.
Closing the opening set in just 30 minutes Pliskova allowed Kerber to take just one game in the opening set, after breaking the German's first two service games, then going on to win the first set 6-1.
Watch this event on Eurosport Player
In the second set Pliskova's dominance looked likely to continue as she broke Kerber's opening service game on her second break point.
However, Kerber staged something of a comeback and held on, defending three break points to keep the set from drifting at 3-4.
The damage had been done, however, and Pliskova served out the set to win 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 13 minutes.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react