Closing the opening set in just 30 minutes Pliskova allowed Kerber to take just one game in the opening set, after breaking the German's first two service games, then going on to win the first set 6-1.

In the second set Pliskova's dominance looked likely to continue as she broke Kerber's opening service game on her second break point.

Video - 'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber 00:42

However, Kerber staged something of a comeback and held on, defending three break points to keep the set from drifting at 3-4.

The damage had been done, however, and Pliskova served out the set to win 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 13 minutes.