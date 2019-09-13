New dates announced for India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie

29 or Nov. 30, but only after the security situation is reviewed, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Friday.

AITA wrote to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) last month asking them to move the tie, initially scheduled to take place on Sept. 14-15, to a neutral venue or postpone it until political tensions simmered down between the bitter neighbours.

The ITF agreed to postpone the tie to November under "exceptional circumstances" after a security review.

"The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup Tie will take place at Islamabad either on Nov. 29-30 or Nov. 30-Dec. 1," AITA said in a statement.

"However, the security situation will be reviewed on 4th November whether the tie can be held in Islamabad or to be shifted to a neutral venue."

Pakistan were forced to host Davis Cup ties at neutral venues for more than a decade as teams refused to travel to the country citing security concerns.

They played their first home tie after a gap of 12 years against Iran in 2017, while Hong Kong were relegated and fined by the ITF after they refused to travel to Pakistan the same year. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)