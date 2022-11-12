Brandon Nakashima beat Jiri Lehecka 4-3 (7-5), 4-3 (8-6), 4-2 to claim the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals title in Milan.

Having fallen at the semi-final stage in 2021, Nakashima had already gone one better by reaching the final. Lehecka meanwhile was playing in the tournament for the first time, having been an alternate last year.

The pair had already met in the group stage of this tournament, when Nakashima beat Lehecka in straight sets.

In the final, Lehecka got off to a dream start by breaking Nakashima's serve. The pair went game for game from there.

Lehecka had the chance to serve for the set, but the American managed to force a tiebreaker at 3-3.

Nakashima took the first set, winning the tiebreaker 7-5.

The American had struggled with the 15-second shot clock, part of the unique format of the Next Gen tournament, but looked well drilled throughout the match against Lehecka.

It was a similar story in the second, though this time Nakashima got the only break.

The tiebreaker was even more closely-fought, but Lehecka fell just short again and Nakashima took the set 4-3(8-6).

The Czech was showing more sizzle in his stroke play, but his opponent was playing with greater consistency.

It is on such fine margins that titles are won, and Nakashima shone in those key moments as he built a two sets to love lead.

In the third set, Lehecka was broken early and this time could not stage a recovery. In the sixth game, serving to stay alive in the match, Lehecka faltered. Suddenly Nakashima had two match points.

The Czech served at 15-40 down and, while he carried on a long rally, Nakashima held on to take the game, set, match, and title.

Having won the first title of his career in September at his home event, the San Diego Open, Nakashima made the perfect addition to his season with victory over Lehecka.

Speaking after the match, Nakashima was delighted with his victory. He said: "To be on that list of past champions is such a super achievement. This tournament is so well recognised, you know, for the younger generation. I'm so happy to have won the title in my last year here."

Nakashima's opponent had also had a good year, spending the season winnowing down his world ranking. Beginning the year at No. 141, Lehecka reached Milan at No. 74 after an impressive year.

Nakashima reached the final after beating Britain's Jack Draper in four sets, while Lehecka also took four sets to move past Switzerland's Dominic Stricker after finishing second in the group.

Victory in the final completes a perfect run for Nakashima in Milan, who takes the title courtesy of a 5-0 record. He dropped just two sets in his five matches in a dominant performance across the tournament.

This has been a tournament which has routinely unearthed rising stars. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz claimed the title in recent years, while Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur were losing finalists. Each has become a regular in the latter stages of ATP tournaments in the ensuing seasons.

Each of the previous winners has at least reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam the following year. Will Nakashima follow suit in 2023?

