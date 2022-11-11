Brandon Nakashima kept up his perfect record at this year’s Next Generation ATP Finals after he defeated Briton Jack Draper 4-3(6) 1-4 4-2 4-3(5) at the Allianz Cloud to reach the final in Milan.

The semi-final win was Nakashima's 34th tour-level victory of the season to set up a clash with Jiri Lehecka in the final.

The 21-year-old was able to rally from 2-5 in the fourth-set tie-break, converting on his second match point to advance after the one hour and 38-minute mark.

By defeating Draper, Nakashima has gone one step further than he did last year, having lost at the semi-final stage. Earlier in the week, the World No. 49 beat Matteo Arnaldi, Lehecka and Francesco Passaro to top the Green Group.

“It was very high quality from both of us the whole match,” said Nakashima.

“I was fighting for every point and I was happy to close it out at the end. We have both had a great year and both had great wins against top players. I knew it was going to be a tough match, he has a great lefty serve. I knew I had to be quick on my feet. I am happy I played well.”

In the earlier semi-final, Lehecka defeated Dominic Stricker 4-1 4-3(4) 2-4 4-1.

The 21-year-old's shot and the timing of his groundstrokes allowed him to get the better of his opponent. The Czech slammed 21 winners and closed the net effectively to win throughout the 82-minute clash.

“Today I think everything went the way I wanted,” Lehecka said after his victory. “Me and my team spoke about this match yesterday and today, and the plan was just to relax on the court and enjoy it as much as I can. Dominic was playing incredible here, so I am very happy with my win.”

