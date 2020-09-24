It has not taken long for Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker to renew their feud on social media after a snarky comment from the German legend on Instagram.

This latest round began with Kyrgios rather innocuously posting a photo of himself in action at last year's Laver Cup, with the caption: "Different breed."

To which Becker's cutting response was: "In your dreams."

Kyrgios then took to Twitter to provide his own withering response of the 52-year-old six-time Grand Slam singles champion.

He's gone from wanting to coach me, obviously for his desperate need of a pay check, to hating on my Instagram. Strange world we live in.

Kyrgios and Becker have been going at it over the last few months with the Australian having been an outspoken critic of fellow tennis players, including stars Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who he believes have acted recklessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, most notably at the infamous Adria Tour and after-party.

Becker has taken the view that Kyrgios' criticism has breached pro tennis etiquette, and he branded him a "rat" for his public comments.

Kyrgios in turn responded by calling Becker a "doughnut".

Most recently, while commentating for Eurosport Germany during the US Open, Becker slammed Kyrgios’ criticism of his fellow professionals and said, "he should shut up” and ditch his outspoken style.

"Nick Kyrgios should really shut up," said Becker, who coached Djokovic from 2013 to 2016.

"He has become a loudspeaker, criticises other players and doesn't do anything himself. I don't know athletes like that."

Kyrgios did not appear at the US Open and will also skip the French Open due to his concerns over travelling during the pandemic.

