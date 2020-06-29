Nick Kyrgios blasts 'selfish' Alexander Zverev over latest partying video

Nick Kyrgios has blasted Alexander Zverev and called him "selfish" after a video appeared to show the German dancing at a crowded club on Sunday.

The video, posted on Instagram by German designer Philipp Plein and later deleted, appeared to show Zverev at a party.

It came despite the world number seven having pledged last week he would be self-isolating and apologising for his part in the scenes at the Adria Tour, which resulted in a number of players contracting the coronavirus.

"So I wake up and I see more controversial things happening all over the world," Kyrgios said in an Instagram post.

But one thing that stuck out for me was seeing Sascha Zverev again man, again, again. How selfish can you be?

"If you have the audacity to ... put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you're going to self-isolate for 14-days and apologising to ... general public for putting their health at risk. At least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days."

You can watch Kyrios' video message in the tweet below, but be warned there is strong language.

The 23-year-old German played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition event in Serbia and Croatia where Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive last week.

Zverev said he and his team had tested negative but would self-isolate and undergo regular testing and apologised after he was filmed partying at a nightclub as part of the event.

Kyrgios criticised the organisers of the tournament and has consistently slammed the governing bodies for their plans to restart professional tennis during the pandemic.

Zverev's team have yet to respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

