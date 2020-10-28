Nick Kyrgios admits he and Rafael Nadal have had their differences but called the Spaniard an “absolute champion” following his 13th French Open title - although the Australian explained why he still deems Roger Federer the best men's player ever.

The Kyrgios-Nadal rivalry has produced some thrilling matches on court and memorable quotes off it.

ATP Vienna Djokovic looking to equal Sampras record before 2020 ends YESTERDAY AT 14:04

Kyrgios called Nadal “super salty” last year after the former was accused of lacking respect when beating the latter in Acapulco.

The pair have met eight times, with Nadal leading the H2H 5-3, and having played down the rivalry in the past Kyrgios admitted he has a lot of admiration for the 34-year-old, whose 13th title at Roland Garros helped him tie Federer on 20 Grand Slams.

“Unbelievable. I wasn’t surprised when I saw Rafa pretty much easing through the draw at the French Open,” Kyrgios told Courtside Huddle. “That’s his backyard. He loves playing there. I think he’s lost two matches there in his entire career.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to see anything like that again. Someone so dominant on one surface and he’s right there with the greatest of all time. You can argue he is the greatest.”

Highlights: Nadal's best moments in winning 13th French Open title

“We had our differences when we played each other. We’re fiery, we’re competitors and are going to go after each other.

“But at the same time I am not going to take anything away from him . He’s an absolute champion and 20 Grand Slams is ridiculous and I don’t think we are ever going to see that again.”

‘Federer has almost Jordan-like status’

Weighing in on the debate regarding who is the greatest men’s player of all time, Kyrgios said there is a case for Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but he still regards Roger Federer as the best.

Henman on Federer: Fans would be surprised how relaxed he is

“In my opinion, I’ve played all three of them, I think Andy Murray is right up there as well,” Kyrgios said. “You look at Federer he’s the most dominant player of all time, but in this era it’s actually Rafa. It’s a debate you can have.

“A lot of players will tell you Rafa’s the GOAT, Novak’s the GOAT. But in my opinion, Federer is still [the GOAT]. I think he’s almost like a [Michael] Jordan status type thing. He was the guy that was so dominant on every kind of surface. I think the way he plays the game is something special.”

Nick Kyrgios: Is the 'bad boy' of tennis now the voice of reason?

Tennis Photos: Nadal finishes joint-sixth in Mallorca golf tournament 26/10/2020 AT 14:59