Nick Kyrgios rules out playing doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios has ruled out playing doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

The Australian, a good friend of Murray’s off the court, revealed he did discuss the prospect of teaming up with the Scot, who has yet to secure a partner for the All England Club.

But Murray, competing in doubles as he attempts to resume his career following hip surgery, will have to look elsewhere.

“It’s just good to see him back but I don’t think I want to carry him for Wimbledon dubs – I think he can find someone else to do that for him,” Kyrgios said with a smile.

“When I hit with him in Wimbledon a couple of weeks ago we spoke about it. But it’s best-of-five sets, which is tough.

“I don’t know if my body… if I happen to go deep at Wimbledon, it’s too tough to play doubles as well.”

Murray, meanwhile, was out on the Queen’s Club practice courts at lunchtime, working on doubles drills alongside Croatian Ivan Dodig.

The 32-year-old looked to be moving cleanly and striking the ball well as the duo hit with Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic.

Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez play the top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the first round, in what will be the two-time Wimbledon champion’s first competitive match since the Australian Open in January.

“He’s still hitting the ball unbelievable. I think he’s well good enough to do damage in any doubles, especially this week with Feliciano,” added Kyrgios.

“I’d almost pay to watch that match. They’re going to be tough to beat.”