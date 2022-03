Tennis

Nick Kyrgios stuns out-of-sorts Andrey Rublev with victory at the Miami Open

Credit: Amazon Prime. Nick Kyrgios took full advantage of an out-of-sorts display from fifth seed Andrey Rublev, as the Australian eased to a straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, victory at the ATP Miami Open on Friday.

00:01:59, 11 minutes ago