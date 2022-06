Tennis

Nick Kyrgios through to the last eight after beating second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the last eight at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Australian won 5-7 6-2 6-4 against the second seed and will play Pablo Carreno-Busta for a place in the semi-finals. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:01, an hour ago